Camp Verde man faces numerous felony charges following report of fight at bar

COTTONWOOD — 28-year-old Camp Verde resident Ryan Colton Zepeda was arrested late Friday evening (March 1) for numerous felony charges after officers responded to a local bar for a report of a fight where a knife was displayed, Cottonwood police reported.

Just as officers were arriving, Zepeda was leaving on a motorcycle and stopped a short distance away, according to the Cottonwood PD news release.

Zepeda’s driving privilege is revoked and he appeared to be under the influence of something, said Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

“Zepeda was also found to be in possession of heroin and a syringe and a prohibited possessor in possession of a fixed-blade knife. He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited possessor; all felonies. He was later booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center,” Kuhlt stated in her news release.