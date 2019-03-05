Get paid: What you need to know about the Verde Valley Job and Volunteer Fair

The premier job fair of the Verde Valley is set to return again this year on Wednesday, April 3, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

“It provides a one-stop shop,” said Kristine Follett, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce events coordinator. “We also are hoping companies hiring may be looking for summer job applicants so high school students have a place to find a job.”

Follett said there will also be internship opportunities.

Who is involved?

The Verde Valley Job and Volunteer Fair is a partnership between U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Northern Arizona Council of Governments Good Will and Yavapai College.

What’s new?

Those wanting to give back to the community but don’t know how will have the chance to introduce themselves to non-profits and volunteer organizations in the Verde Valley.



“Volunteering is such a big part of the way Cottonwood operates,” Follett said. “There’s a lot of volunteer opportunities for people retired who may want to give back.”

Volunteer organizations slated to be featured are the City of Cottonwood, SAND Contracting Construction Management, NACOG, YES the ARC and more, Follett said.

When is it?

Wednesday, April 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Early admission for veterans, job seekers who are 55 and older and those with disabilities at 2:30 p.m.

Where is it?

Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St. Cottonwood, AZ 86326

How much is it?

Admission is free for all job seekers. Volunteer exhibitor registration is $25. Employer registration is now $95. Visit http://www.cottonwoodchamberaz.org/events/details/verde-valley-job-and-volunteer-job-fair-2019-16912 to register. No registrations will be allowed after March 22.

How do I prepare?

Follett advises all job seekers to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

Want to know more?

Contact Kristine Follett of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce by calling (928) 634-7593 or kristine@cottonwoodchamberaz.org for more information.