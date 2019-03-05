New look at Cottonwood PD thanks to Sedona Soul Spaces

COTTONWOOD — Bare tile floors, uncomfortable chairs and a drab environment will no longer greet Cottonwood victims of crime and their families.

Thanks to Melissa VanDarien and Lori Harakal of Sedona Soul Spaces, victims have a beautiful, nurturing space of their own at the Cottonwood Police Department.

“It’s important for victims of crime to be relaxed and feel safe when they come to the police department. Someone that is relaxed and calm will be able to tell their story more fully. That’s the first step to healing, as well as a crucial step to ensure the success of our investigation,” said Cottonwood Police Department Victim Advocate Johannah Rutschow.

“We were thrilled to have been asked by the Cottonwood Police Department to design the victim room”, said Harakal. “Over the past 10 years, Sedona Soul Spaces has supported the Verde Valley in many ways, but designing this peaceful space was very special to us. We felt it was particularly important to provide an inviting, relaxing and calming space for victims of crime or trauma, especially children, who find themselves in extraordinary, sometimes frightening circumstances. Having a soothing homelike environment complete with a rocking chair allows for their healing to start. We were very happy to be a part of this project.”

“Policing has historically focused all attention on holding the suspect accountable and little attention has been paid to the victim. The addition of such a warm space for victims in our facility exemplifies the paradigm shift that we are willing to do whatever we can to ease the pain of victimization.,” said Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell

This room is one more step that the Cottonwood Police Department has taken that is part of a victim-centered approach to law enforcement, Gesell said.