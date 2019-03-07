Melissa Decker wins annual Future Chefs Challenge

Creating specialties such as albondigas, Spanish rice and chicken tacos, the ninth annual Future Chefs Challenge was an opportunity for six Cottonwood-Oak Creek students to compete for prizes and bragging rights. Wednesday, six C-OC
students prepared their Mexican foods at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School in Cottonwood. Melissa Decker (above), a fourth grade student from Cottonwood Community School, won first prize for her chicken tacos. Mountain View Preparatory fourth grader Thinura Ginige and Oak Creek first grader Sophia Garcia tied for second place, with Cottonwood Community School fifth grader Kaylee Sharber finished in third place. All contestants won goodie bags consisting of a Future Chef shirt, pot holders, candy, and Mexican seasonings. VVN/Bill Helm
