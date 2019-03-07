Obituary: Helen Kristine Davis 1947-2019

Helen “Tina” Kristine Davis, born Oct. 7, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, passed Feb. 21, 2019, in Alameda, California.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Information provided by survivors.
