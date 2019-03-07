Obituary: Phyllis Helen Hauge

Phyllis Helen Hauge, 97, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away Feb. 27, 2019, at Carefree Assisted Living in Cottonwood.



She was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Cortlen “Cort”; her son, Steven and her daughter, Susan. She is survived by the following children and their spouses: Keith and Nancy Hauge of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; Cortlen “Skip” Hauge Jr. and Marilyn of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; Mary Moschel of Cottonwood; Robin and Cari Hauge of Las Vegas; and Colin and Lisa Hauge of South Lake Tahoe, California.



Phyllis devoted the early years of marriage in Winona, Minnesota, to raising their children in the Catholic faith. Following the growth and departure of the children she worked with her husband Cort in their clothing business in Estes Park, Colorado.

They then moved to the Sedona/Cottonwood area where she lived for 35 years. She belonged to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood.



Visitation with Rosary was held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Thursday, March 7 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m.

Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Flagstaff. Donations in Phyllis’ memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund, 700 North Bill Grey Road, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.



