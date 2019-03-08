Casey Rooney to retire from the city of Cottonwood after 12 years of service

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Economic Development Director Casey Rooney will be retiring from the city, effective April 1.

“It’s been 40 years, 12 with the city of Cottonwood, and it’s time for change," Rooney told the Verde Independent Thursday.

Rooney became the city's first economic director in 2006 after a 30-year career in business and industry, according to a city news release.

"I have had a long, enjoyable career in public and private sectors and look forward to spending more time with family and friends," he said in the release. "It has been a great experience and my thanks and appreciation go to the business community whom I served."

Rooney has much to be proud of, said Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski. This includes "being integral to our branding as the Heart of Arizona Wine Country, developing a revolving loan program administered through VVREO to help fund local businesses and helping put Cottonwood on the map."

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin said the city is thankful for Rooney's contributions to Cottonwood's success.

Corbin said he will discuss next steps in filling Rooney's position Monday with his staff.

Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers said Rooney has been a mentor to him as well as a friend and colleague.



"... (He) understood the notion that real economic growth is not something that happens within the walls of one community, but is instead a regional challenge that requires regional cooperation. As an economic developer in a community that lived in Cottonwood’s shadow, that is the most I could have asked for," Ayers said.