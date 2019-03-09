Five Mingus Union girls soccer players earn Grand Canyon honors

Led by two first team selections, five Mingus Union girls soccer players received recognition from the Grand Canyon Region.

Junior defender Jaiden Behlow and junior forward Felicia Bueno made first team All-Grand Canyon Region. Junior Marli Urueta made the second team.

Senior defender Hailey Needham and junior defender Gabriella SanFelice were honorable mention.

Kelly Burgess from Mohave won Region Coach of the Year, Flagstaff’s Lydia Pelletier-Butler was Region Defensive Player of the Year, Brianna White from Flagstaff was Region Offensive Player of the Year and Prescott’s Sawyer Magnett was Region Player of the Year.

The stacked region had five teams make it to the postseason this year. Prescott and Flagstaff made the state quarterfinals and Mingus Union, Mohave, Bradshaw Mountain and Lee Williams made it to the play-in round.

Bueno and Urueta were second team last year and Behlow was honorable mention for the 2017-18 season.