New look Camp Verde golf opens season

Camp Verde High golf opened the season with a lot of new faces.

The Cowboys feature a lot of kids new to golf and a new head coach.

“We’re young and we are learning a lot and we’re getting better,” CV head coach Steve Stone said. “So scores aren’t where they will be, hopefully we’ll get better with scores but we’re right where I think we are.”

Stone took over the program this year but coached the Cowboys in golf for 12 years before taking most of the 2010s off from leading CVHS golf. In the mean time he coached the softball team.

The Cowboys have a couple returnees but feature “a lot of kids that have never swung a golf club,” Stone said.

Still, the newbies have impressed him. He said they’ve been real receptive and that they’re learning a lot.

“They’re doing great, they’re listening, they’re following directions and we are starting to get a lot more practice, this weather will permit,” Stone said.

Camp Verde golf 2019 Damon Conway Paul Elmer Kim Ferguson Evan Kearns Kendall Peterson Jade Strickland

The spring season’s weather has set the Cowboys back though.

“It’s been rough, it’s been rough, not getting out here especially for the young kids, it slows their progress,” Stone said.

On Thursday the Cowboys hosted Bagdad, Chino Valley and Northland Prep at Agave Highlands in Cornville. Damon Conway finished fourth, Paul Elmer ninth and Kendall Peterson 14th for the Cowboys.