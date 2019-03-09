Yavapai College reveals plans to remodel Verde campus CTE building

CLARKDALE -- Yavapai College is in the business of creating opportunities for its students so they can live better lives.

That’s what the college’s Verde campus executive dean said Thursday at an open house to reveal plans to remodel the site’s career and technical educational building.

Dean James Perey spoke of the college’s need to train students “for career opportunities, and for the technologies for future careers.”

“Workforce education and training are intended to yield positive outcomes for the long-term health of industries in our communities and to provide high quality employment opportunities to students,” Dean Perey said in his opening statement. “We must ensure that our programs align with our workforce needs.”

Aligning programs, ‘maker space’, upskilling

Over the next year or so, Yavapai College will remodel Building L at the Clarkdale campus to expand the college’s areas of nursing and allied health “while adding possible new programs in emergency medical services, paramedicine and home health care.”

The updated facility could “also provide training and upskilling for some of the health care providers in the area,” Perey also said.

Perey generously used phrases such as ‘aligning programs,’ ‘maker space’ and ‘upskilling’ as he explained the college’s vision for the building’s expansion.

Current classrooms ‘undersized’

The current footprints of the classrooms and labs in Building L are “undersized,” said Catherine Pieratt, director of interiors for SPS Plus Architects.

Yavapai College has worked “for months” with SPS Plus Architects to conceptualize the new L building.

With a plan to be forward thinking, Perey explained that by creating fewer but larger classroom and lab spaces, Yavapai College could better prepare students for “what the work force is, and what the work force will be.”

Working with Scottsdale’s SPS Plus Architects, the college circulated its additions and renovation conceptual plan for Building L, an “opportunity to magnify programs and provide students a career-ready path.”

The building’s new design, according to the plan, will include the enclosure of existing exterior hallways for improved safety and security, increased energy efficiency, new LED lighting, a new secured lobby with limited entry points.”

‘Beautiful building’

Following the open house, Bill Regner said that the college and SPS Plus Architects have planned a “beautiful building.”

“It’s been planned very carefully,” said Regner, currently a member of the Clarkdale Town Council and formerly a member of the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee. “Its flexibility is important. Adaptability, spaces to serve the needs, which is important. I like it. It’s beautiful.”

Perey confirmed Thursday that the remodel of Building L would begin in mid-May and is expected to be completed by the fall 2020 semester.

During the remodel, Building L will be closed, with courses moved to other buildings on the Clarkdale campus, Perey also said.

Though the college has budgeted $4.9 million for the project, Perey said that the college “do[es] not know the final cost as we continue to gather input and costs based on possible programming, space and equipment needs.”

