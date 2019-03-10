Cottonwood to review strategic plan during work session Tuesday

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood City Council is slated to review its strategic plan during a work session this 6 p.m., Tuesday at council chambers in Old Town.



In January, Cottonwood council and staff met during a planning retreat outlined the following priorities:

-Facilitate Economic Growth

-Protecting Water Resources

-Promote Quality of Life

-Developing and Improving Infrastructure

-Strengthening Budget Process

The city’s strategic plan is intended to “guide decisions at all levels of the organization,” staff documents state.

In the past, the strategic plan has been used to set priories and focus energy and resources, according to staff.

Part of this is focusing on Cottonwood’s brand, said City Manager Ron Corbin.

Our brand focus and mission statement is building a vibrant community,” he said.

Tuesday, council will also hear pre-budget presentations from the municipal court, water utilities, wastewater utilities and fire & medical Department.

Council to discuss process of hiring judge

Cottonwood City Council will discuss the interview process for hiring a presiding magistrate Tuesday.

Douglas LaSota is the presiding magistrate.

Last year, council decided to bump the magistrate position down to three days a week to cut costs.



The city received 17 applicants for the position. Phone interviews are scheduled for Monday, March 11.

Seven candidates are slated to be interviewed. Council’s goal is to identify three or four finalists to be interviewed by council at a special meeting on March 26. LaSota is one of the seven candidates, said Corbin.

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located 826 N. Main St. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.