A-B-C’s of the annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival

Thanks to heavy rains and the subsequent accumulation, Friends of the Verde River recently canceled this year’s Verde River Runoff.

But the 5- and 10-mile saunter through the River from both White Bridge and Clear Creek to Beasley Flat is already being planned for next year, March 21.

Fortunately, the 19th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, will have a cornucopia of other activities, such as live music, contests and prizes, activities, crafts, and vintage baseball.

Oh, and plenty of pecans and plenty of wine. Hence, the name.

The following are some facts about this year’s Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, held on the downtown soccer field and with events also at Fort Verde State Historic Park.

Entrance to the festival is free, though entrance to Fort Verde is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 7-13. Younger than age 7, in for free at the Fort.

A Signature event

Camp Verdeans have plenty to celebrate each year, with various community events such as the Buffalo Soldiers, History of the Soldier, Parade of Lights and Candlelight Tours, to name a few.

But the annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is the first of Camp Verde’s three signature events.

The others are Cornfest, held in July, and Fort Verde Days, held in October.

By hand

Each year, the Pecan Pie contest is one of the highlights to the Pecan and Wine Festival. This year, the folks at Camp Verde Promotions decided to also hold a pecan candy contest.

For both contests, the confectionary delights can also contain other ingredients, but all entries must be homemade, and all must contain pecans.

Winners for each of the contests will receive $75 for first place, $50 for second, $25 for third.

To enter, email your name and phone number to back2countrygal@aol.com, or call 928-592-9137.

Classic buildings

Once upon a time, the Camp Verde Historical Society building was the town’s schoolhouse.

Built in 1914 of native white limestone. And the high ceilings are made of tin.

The Camp Verde Historical Society building is one of several historical buildings that the public can enjoy during this year’s Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival.

Also check out the Clear Creek Church on Old Church Road, the 1933 Rock Jail on Hollamon Street and the Hance House, on Coppinger.

Definitive wine temperature

The folks at Kendall-Jackson, white wines are supposed to be served cold – but not too cold.

If white wines are served too cold, flavors and aromas will be muted.

White wines should be served when they are between 45 degrees to 50 degrees. But red wines should be between 55 and 65 degrees when served.

Too warm, and the reds become lifeless. Too cold, they come across as tannic and acidic.

When stored, both red and white wines should be stored at 55 degrees. On the kitchen countertop – way too warm.

Edible goodies to fund buildings

Each year, the Verde Valley Questers bake a plethora of pecan treats and goodies to raise money for the ongoing restoration and furnishing of the 100-year-old Hance House.

This year, the Questers will sell pecan pies, pecan cookies, bags of pecans, and other pecan treats on Saturday, March 16 beginning at 10 a.m. But hurry, treats are limited and will assuredly run out.

Find the Questers and their treats at the Cook Shack, which is adjacent to the Ramada on Holloman Street.

Fun Craft Show

From 10 a.m. until 4 pm. Saturday, March 16 and on Sunday, March 17, come out to shop for uniquely handmade items at the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival’s annual craft show in the Camp Verde Community Center gymnasium.

Browse through a wide selection of gourd art, wood carvings, jewelry, goat milk products, fiber arts, t-shirts, glassware, microwave bowl cozies, books, and toys, and of course, a whole lot more.

The Camp Verde Community Center gymnasium is located at 51 E. Hollamon St., near the Ramada.

Schedule of Events, Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival (Schedule always subject to change)

Saturday, March 18

10 a.m. until 6 p.m. – Vendors, downtown soccer field

10 a.m. – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Craft Show, at Community Center gymnasium

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ancient Indian Technology Display & Presentation, at Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Wine tents open

10 a.m. – Verde Valley Questers selling homemade pecan pies and other pecan treats, Cook Shack

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Live music by the Van Reed Brothers, Ramada stage

Noon – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

Noon – 2 p.m. kite flying, downtown soccer field

1-2 p.m. – Pecan Candy Contest judging, in front of wine tent

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live music by Michelle and the Mix, Ramada stage

Sunday, March 19

10 a.m. until 5 p.m. – Vendors, downtown soccer field

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wine tents open

11 a.m. – Judging of the Pecan Pie Baking Contest, in front of wine tent

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Live music by Sky Daddy, Ramada stage

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Apache Indian Scouts, with Jerry ‘Geronimo’ Martin, at Fort Verde State Historic Park

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Live music by the Reckless Band, Ramada stage