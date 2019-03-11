Celebrate spring with Flamenco and Esteban

Spring is in the air and so are the sounds of the flamenco and classical guitarist Esteban and his daughter Teresa Joy, a very talented violinist. The two put on an incredible concert monthly in Sedona at Sound Bites Grill.

This weekend, Saturday March 16th at 7 p.m. the two will be performing with Joe Morris (Drums) and Raul Yanez (Piano). The concert is full of his musical career, stories and new renditions of some of his originals.

His name was given to him by legendary classical guitarist Andres Segovia, who called him “Esteban” during his years of study with the master in Spain (1974-1978) and in the United States. Born Stephen Paul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of a steel mill worker, Esteban saw his first guitar in a shop window when he was 8 years old. His uncle bought it for him and Esteban says, “It never left my hands.”

Esteban’s daughter Teresa Joy began her career at age 4. She enrolled in Mandell’s Suzuki Violin school at age 5, and at age 7, began studying with noted violinist Moshe Bukhspan. By age 12, Teresa had performed at Carnegie Hall with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony, at the Heritage Square Concert Series for Accomplished Suzuki Violin Students and, regularly, with the Arizona Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

Quite the rapid career from there, she travels all over the world with her father performing. Teresa Joy finds herself at home on the stage, learning new things about herself every time she plays.

Connecting her playing with her love of dance and improvisation, Teresa Joy is a true gypsy at heart and her performances exude passion and joy.

Esteban has a large library of CDs from the numerous albums he has produced. Now trending as well are his YouTube videos.

Esteban is an artist in residence at Sound Bites Grill and plays monthly. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show time. There is a meet and greet after the show and cds are available to purchase. This is a ticketed event. If you miss this concert check his website for future Sedona dates.

For more information visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713 Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Pointe adjacent to the Hyatt Resort. The venue is open daily for lunch and dinner. Hours 11:30-9 p.m. Sun – Thurs, Fri and Sat open till 10 p.m.