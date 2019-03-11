Celtic Indian Arvel Bird Native American Flutist/Violinist in Concert

From the raucous to the ethereal, Old town Center for the Arts presents an exciting St. Patrick’s Eve Concert on March 16th beginning at 7 p.m. providing a high-powered start to one of the most heart-pumping holidays of the year.

Celtic music by Arvel Bird, Kimberly Kelley and Kaleah LaRoche promises to get your feet tapping and your spirit soaring to guide you back in time and conjure up your own Irish (or other Celtic heritage).

Arvel’s Celtic roots drives his decades of performing traditional Celtic fiddle tunes and informs his many original compositions creating a landscape optic like no other. This international award-winning musician brings to life the dramatic connection between American and Celtic traditions, stirring up scenes that echo from North American memories.

Arvel Bird is a violinist, flutist, composer and was named by the prestigious Cowboy and Indian Magazine, as one of the top 4 favorite Native American Musicians, along with Buffy St. Marie and R. Carlos Nakai.



Arvel’s wife and musical partner, Kimberly Kelley, draws on her own Irish heritage and “pub crawling” days in Great Britain and Ireland with the Irish frame drum called the Bodhran, giving power to the high energy fiddle tunes. On the keyboard she provides a bed of strings to enhance Arvel’s uplifting Celtic orchestral compositions.

Kaleah, a beautiful ethereal singer, songwriter and keyboard player, well known in the Verde Valley, will bring her unique interpretations of well-loved Loreena McKenna favorites and many others to explore the darker yet softer side of Celtic Music. Arvel and Kimberly will weave their music in and out of Kaleah’s songs to expresses the tradition of many cultures that share a passion for this music.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for this special St. Patrick’s Eve Concert are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. For upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

If You Go ...

• What: St. Patrick’s Eve Concert, Many Clans, One Fire with Arvel Bird

• When: Saturday, March 16th,

7:00 p.m.

• Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood

• How Much: $20 adv, $22 door, $25 Priority seating in the first 3 rows

• More Info: (928) 634-0940

oldtowncenter.org