‘Saxy’ Saint Patrick’s Day at Mooney’s Irish Pub

Where else is there to be other than Mooney’s on St. Patrick’s Day?

Mooney’s has been growing in popularity ever since the new owners, Ian and Michelle have taken over and remodeled the pub. With fresh painting, remodeled interior, new kitchen and a plethora of Cheekie signs and decor. Mooney’s has developed a fun personality of its own. You can expect an all day party starting at 11 a.m.

There will be corn beef and potatoes, shepherd’s pie, pizza made to order, burgers and Guinness flowing all day.

There will be three live bands playing throughout the day as well.

Starting off at 11 a.m. will be Tony Rousseau on sax and lead vocals with his band Super Soul. His dance, funk, cover band has been wowing audiences around town for the last seven months.

They play a variety of music from Jimi Hendrix and Santana to Prince and Michael Jackson with inspired solos from the sax, guitar and bass.

Following Super Soul will be the creative party band Cult 45.

Their music flows and evolves. Led by Francine on vocals and keyboard.

Following Cult 45 is the cover duo Sugar Moon led by Gioia and backed by Laura. They keep it light yet fun with their versions of popular music.

Open jukebox starts afterwards at 8 p.m.

So join the party this Sunday at Mooney’s Irish Pub on St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s the place where locals and tourists, alike, mingle and enjoy the festivites.