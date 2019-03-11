Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Mapplethorpe’ premiere March 15-19

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona return of the new biopic “Mapplethorpe” March 15-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Mapplethorpe” premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

“Mapplethorpe” is an intimate portrait of the celebrated yet controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe (Matt Smith) whose relationship with Patti Smith and other icons of ‘70s New York influenced his ambitious photos while he explored his emerging sexuality.

Robert Mapplethorpe is arguably one of the most important artists of the 20th century. Mapplethorpe discovered himself both sexually and artistically in New York City throughout the 70’s and 80’s. The film explores Mapplethorpe’s life from moments before he and Patti Smith moved into the famed Chelsea hotel, home to a world of bohemian chic. Here he begins photographing its inhabitants and his new found circle of friends including artists and musicians, socialites, film stars, and members of the S&M underground Mapplethorpe’s work displayed eroticism in a way that had never been examined nor displayed before to the public.

The film examines the intersection of his art and his sexuality along with his struggle for mainstream recognition. “Mapplethorpe” offers a nuanced portrait of an artist at the height of his craft and of the self-destructive impulses that threaten to undermine it all.

“Mapplethorpe” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 15-19. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, March 15 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday, March 17 and 19.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.