Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Wedding Guest’ premiere March 15-20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “The Wedding Guest” March 15-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This propulsive, globetrotting thriller from acclaimed director Michael Winterbottom is a breathless tour through the shadowy underworlds and hidden realms of Pakistan and India.

Jay (Academy Award-nominee Dev Patel) is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding — armed with duct tape, a gun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be (Radhika Apte).

Despite his cool efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control, sending Jay and his hostage on the run across the border and through the railway stations, back alleys, and black markets of New Delhi — as all the while attractions simmer, loyalties shift, and explosive secrets are revealed.

Pulsating with the sights and sounds of the Indian subcontinent, “The Wedding Guest” conjures a colorful world where danger lurks at every turn and nothing is as it seems.

“The Wedding Guest” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 15-20. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, March 15, 16 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 19 and 20.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.