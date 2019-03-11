Sedona Yoga Festival returns for seventh year with something for everyone

Sedona Yoga Festival has all the elements of a traditional yoga conference: world-class presenters, exclusive workshops and top-billing artists. But at its heart, this event will always be a festival – a celebration of life at the deepest level. Wether you are a yoga professional who wants to delve into the workshops, talks, and round table discussions relevant to your work in the world OR you are a complete beginner wanting exposure and experience in authentic practices from a variety of lineages and systems of yoga, SYF has something for you to create your own unique experience. And its a family affair with a full time Kids Yoga program.

SYF provides the keys to unlocking your greatest transformation with a focus on yoga and the expansion of consciousness. This conference is a world class opportunity for you to deepen your practice and tap into ancient wisdom with four days of yoga, meditation, hiking and energy work in the undisputed spiritual center of the West.

The 7th Annual Sedona Yoga Festival is held in Sedona nestled among the red rocks and surrounded by easily accessible trails. In Sedona you can tap in to the energy of the land for restoration while leaving behind what no longer nourishes your soul.

Rich in energy “vortexes,” Sedona has long been known for its magnifying, regenerative powers—making it the ideal place to come together in large numbers and create a concentration of energy that will resonate far beyond Sedona, and long after. With over 50 sessions on the sacred land - permitted by the National Forest Service - you are sure to tap into the healing and inspiration that is available to you in the Sedona Vortex.

Throughout the venue more than 200 classes, workshops, and events are offered throughout the weekend, and in-depth immersions with master teachers are available before and after the conference. The SYF Tribe of Presenters have a commitment to consciousness and unfailing authenticity that resonate in Sedona’s spiritually charged environment.

Interested in taking your yoga teaching to a broader audience? SYF also offers an optional integrated 20-hour training for Yoga teachers “Traumatic Stress: Resiliency and Healing with Yoga” designed to provide teachers with the skills to share yoga with First Responders, Veterans, trauma survivors, and those affected by PTSD. This 20 hour track is integrated into the SYF experience with full access to the conference outside of the intensive (held on Thursday all day, and on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings), allowing plenty of time for integration and reflection be it on the land or in other classes and workshops, among all festival attendees. The training, and many of the classes, offer CEUs for practitioners.

This year’s conference takes place at the Sedona Performing Arts Center | Red Rock High School, giving visitors a singular gathering place from which to explore the city and surrounding area’s diverse offerings.

The boutique and unique vendor village is reason to visit by itself with a mix of vendors from around the country offering their conscious wares. There is a healing village of wellness practitioners on site, a book fair, live music and kirtan throughout the weekend, and a selection of food vendors to choose from, too. And did we mention SYF is a Zero Waste event this year?

Book your Passes or classes at

SedonaYogaFestival.com, March 14-17, 2019, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd., Sedona.