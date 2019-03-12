Camp Verde OKs rodeo arena lease agreement, rejects $488K request

CAMP VERDE – On March 6, the Camp Verde Town Council unanimously voted to enter a 25-year agreement to lease 35.81 acres to the Camp Verde Arena Association for its plans of a rodeo facility.
But council agreed that the $488,000 additional funding the association sought “was [and] is larger than what will ultimately be expended,” Town Manager Russ Martin said.
“Essentially, we removed the financial portion from consideration at this time,” Martin said. “But we will be working with them to determine the amount they truly need after they continue to get donations to make this work.”
Council had already approved an $80,000 expenditure to offset design costs of the arena.
A copy of the lease agreement can be found with council’s March 6 agenda at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.
