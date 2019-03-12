College hosts emerging winemakers symposium

CLARKDALE – Through March 31, Yavapai College will accept applicants to participate in the school’s first Emerging Winemakers Competition and Symposium.

The event, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the college’s Verde campus, is a competition for winemakers ages 21 and older whose wine is not commercially available. The event will also offer a variety of concurrent seminars for the community and its emerging winemakers to attend.

The college’s award-winning Southwest Wine Center wines will be served, along with lunch and live entertainment. Tickets are $35 at the door, $30 in advance.

For more information, including competition rules and requirements, or to purchase tickets online, visit http://emergingwinemakers.com.

Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus is located at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.



