CAMP VERDE – Ask John Smoley about home rentals in Camp Verde and he’ll say it’s better to be a homeowner.

That’s why Smoley, of NRL Mortgage, will present a no-cost first-time buyer class at the Camp Verde Community Library from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16 and again and on April 22 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“We do have a rental crisis now. Almost nothing available, and the rents are moving up to the point it makes much more sense to buy,” Smoley said.

It’s not always easy to save money for a down payment. In fact, Smoley said that the “biggest obstacle” for people to qualify for a home loan is their credit score.

Smoley will gear his talk on “how folks can slay the monster and inside of six months be ready to own their own home.”

“Getting folks in for around $1,500 total cash, or less,” said Smoley, who has worked in the real estate industry since 1977 and has been a Camp Verde relator since 2017. “So it really is a no brainer.”

Lucy Estrada, an account executive from Yavapai Title, will talk about escrow and title role in a home purchase transaction. Estrada will also talk about the landlord-to-tenant direct sale, which Smoley said “is a fairly common occurrence.”

“Since the Verde Valley still has many affordable properties available, the answer for most of us is to own, if possible,” Smoley said. “The old saying ‘Don’t wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait’ sums it up.”

According to Smoley, other local realtors will also be on hand to explain “what could be.”

“If you are a renter now, but would like to become a homeowner, there are many questions that need answers,” Smoley said. “Some of these questions are ‘How much cash is needed to buy a home? ‘What about credit, and credit scores?’ ‘What are the payments?’ ‘How does one get qualified for a home loan?’”

For answers to these and many other questions, plan to attend the first-time home buyer class in the Founders Room of the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, call John Smoley at 928-615-9940 or 909-821-1305 or email at john.smoley@nrlmortgage.com.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42