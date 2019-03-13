Submit your nomination for the Sedona-Verde Valley 40 Under 40 Award

The Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle and Kudos will showcase the talents and accomplishments of 40 area young professionals in June with the inaugural edition of “40 Under 40.”

We need your help to do that.

You can nominate young professionals who have made a positive impact in the Sedona-Verde Valley region through exceptional entrepreneurship, leadership, creative vision, innovation or dedication to the community by using our online nomination form on the homepage of verdenews.com, or by going directly to verdenews.com/40under40.

Your nomination should be kept to 700 words or fewer.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. Additional background information on your nominee such as a current resume, personal biography or news articles can also be submitted.

Nominees must be younger than 40 as of Dec. 31, 2019.

The criteria for selection will be based on creative leadership and growth of the organization or department under the nominee’s stewardship.

If you have questions, please call Dan Engler, 928-634-2241, ext. 6032.

Click here to submit your nomination now.