Letter: Great job in cleaning up mess at Windmill Park

  • Originally Published: March 14, 2019 3:21 p.m.

    • Editor:

    Kudos to the clean-up crew who tackled the big job of cleaning Windmill Park in Cornville after the flood.

    They did a great job in a short amount of time.

    Thank you to all.

    Jan Thompson

    Cornville

