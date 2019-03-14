Letter: Great job in cleaning up mess at Windmill Park

Editor:
Kudos to the clean-up crew who tackled the big job of cleaning Windmill Park in Cornville after the flood.
They did a great job in a short amount of time.
Thank you to all.
Jan Thompson
Cornville
