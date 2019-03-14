Three Mingus Union boys soccer players earn Grand Canyon honors

Mingus Union boys soccer landed a pair on the All-Grand Canyon teams and had an honorable mention.
Senior midfielder Jovany Garcia-Hernandez earned first team All-Grand Canyon Region honors. Meanwhile, junior defender Chance Densmore was second team.
Senior defender/midfielder Jordan Finger was honorable mention.
Philip Reid from Prescott was the Region Coach of the Year, Prescott’s Trevor Cargill won Region Defensive Player of the Year and Region Player of the Year and Marco Avitia of Flagstaff won Region Offensive Player of the Year.
This year the loaded Grand Canyon Region had five of its seven teams make it to the postseason. Mingus Union and Mohave made it to the play-in round, Bradshaw Mountain the round of 16, Flagstaff the semifinals and Prescott the state finals.
Last year Garcia-Hernandez made second team all-region.
