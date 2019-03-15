UPDATE: Waterline construction to cause closures along Mingus and Main delayed

Main Street will be closed in both directions Monday, March 18 due to construction, according to a Cottonwood news release. Eastbound traffic along Mingus Avenue at the intersection will also be blocked.

Kinkaid Civil Construction are installing a new waterline at the intersection of Mingus and Main Street.

Traffic will be routed primarily utilizing 15th 17th, Coconino and Aspen Streets throughout the surrounding neighborhoods.

Business located at the intersection will remain open during construction, according to the news release.

Expect to see traffic closures and heavy equipment in the area.

The work is anticipated to take two weeks to complete.



"Please note that the nature of the work is weather dependent and may be subject to delays," the news release states.

For questions, contact City Engineer Robert Winiecke at rwiniecke@cottonwoodaz.gov or call (928) 340-2770.