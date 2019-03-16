180-day school calendar up for review by Mingus School Board

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Mingus Union School Board could approve the high school’s 2019-2020 calendar.

As with the 2018-2019 school year, the new year’s calendar would be 180 student days, according to a draft calendar.

One difference with the 2019-2020 calendar, said the school’s principal and the district’s acting superintendent, is that Mingus Union students would be in school on Columbus Day – Oct. 14.

“Cottonwood-Oak Creek has this day off, but Mingus and Clarkdale are in session,” Genie Gee said.

But “major breaks, early release days and parent-teacher conferences have been aligned with our partnering schools,” Gee also said.

According to the proposed calendar, Aug. 1 would be the first day of school for Mingus Union students, with May 21 the last day of school.

Christmas break would be from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

Graduation would be scheduled for May 22, 2020.

According to the March 19 draft agenda, the Mingus Union School Board could also approve the district’s proposed salary structure for classified personnel.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Mingus Union High School District governing board will meet at the school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

