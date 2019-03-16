Northern Arizona Healthcare, Spectrum partner for behavioral health

The most effective models of behavioral healthcare integrate services throughout traditional healthcare and focus on providing resources prior to crisis.

The Community Health Needs Assessment conducted in Northern Arizona identified behavioral health as an area of great need within our communities, challenging healthcare providers to think differently about how we partner to provide care.

To create a system that helps people before they are in crisis, Spectrum Healthcare and Northern Arizona Healthcare are partnering to support each other in providing comprehensive care to our Verde Valley communities.

“Providing a framework to address behavioral health needs is a community effort,” said Carole Peet, NAH Executive Vice President and Verde Valley Market chief administrative officer. “Our data and national trends tell us early intervention and a new approach to crisis services result in better outcomes for patients.”

The comprehensive approach consists of programs across the spectrum of care from early intervention to crisis management.

“Spectrum is very pleased to partner with NAH to bring a collective approach to meet our communities’ needs,” said April Rhodes, Spectrum Healthcare CEO.

Patient-focused care begins with early intervention and both organizations provide integrated primary care and behavioral health in their clinics.

For more intensive care, NAH and Spectrum Healthcare will support each other in providing varying levels of intervention.

Spectrum Healthcare operates a mobile crisis unit in the community, partnering with local law enforcement to respond to situations where their professionals can assist. NAH cares for behavioral health patients when they come to the Verde Valley Medical Center Emergency Department.

Spectrum Healthcare’s professionals will be partnering directly with emergency teams to assess patients in the Emergency Department and arrange for appropriate follow up care.

Together, NAH and Spectrum Healthcare will be developing a transitional housing program, which will include 10 transitional housing slots as well as the capacity to care for two crisis patients.

When a higher level of care is needed, Spectrum’s professionals will recommend placement based on need, including at NAH’s Flagstaff Medical Center where adolescent and adult patients receive high-quality, evidenced-based inpatient behavioral healthcare.