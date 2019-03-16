Obituary: Bob Kreisel 1935-2019

Bob Kreisel gave up his seniority and recliner at Mingus Manor Care Home the evening of March 5, 2019, to start a new chapter in heaven.



Bob was a 25-year resident of Cottonwood. He moved to Arizona with his wife Julie Ann from Merrick, New York, in 1994 after retiring as a postal worker. Julie preceded Bob in death in 2012.

They were married 38 happy years.



In his younger years he bowled in as many as three bowling leagues at a time. He earned many awards for his skill as a bowler and was devastated when the bowling alley in Cottonwood was closed.



During his 25 years in Cottonwood Bob was a member of the Mountain View United Methodist Church and the Cottonwood Lions Club. He enjoyed Tuesday morning coffee and donut time with the men of the church.

Due to his declining health his presence over the last couple of years has kept him from being able to be as active as he wanted and his absence was noticed by members of the church, especially in the men’s group.



Bob was born in 1935 in Queens, New York, and spent two years in the Navy and loved his 38 years of service in the Merrick Post Office.

He was the last living member of the Kreisel family of New York State. Bob you will be missed by all of us Mountain View United Methodist Church and Mingus Manor. We have reassigned your leadership and remote control in the recliner brigade at Mingus Manor to others.



No local services are planned at Bob’s request.

His remains will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona, following a formal military service.



Information provided by survivors.