Obituary: Roger Roiger 1947-2019

Roger Roiger, 71, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. He was born to Richard and Alice Roiger on Sept. 22, 1947, at St. James, Minnesota, where he attended school until graduating in 1965.

Following graduation he joined the Navy serving on the U.S.S. Constellation and with the Construction Battalion “Seabees” in Antarctica.



In 1968 Roger married Glenys Nelson. They shared 50 years together and were blessed with three children.

He retired in 2011 from his career as an “over the road” driver. Roger and Glenys moved from St. James to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1995 where they enjoyed scenic drives, visits from family and friends and even yard work. In recent summers he arranged a week at the lake with his children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Glenys Roiger; children, Bryan Roiger of Rockford, Illinois, Scott Roiger (Nicole) of St. James, Minnesota, Renae Bona (Glen) of Columbia Heights, Minnesota; grandchildren Wyatt and Calissa Roiger, Alexis and Zachary Dickens, Amber and Nicole Bona; sisters, Phyllis Firchau, Janet Bloomquist; brothers, Raymond (Avis) Roiger, Richard (LuAnn) Roiger.



A time to remember Roger is planned in Minnesota at a later date.





Information provided by survivors.