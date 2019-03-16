South Verde High School considers supplemental online instruction

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board decided against using Arizona Online Instruction as a supplement to its South Verde High School programming.

But the board did ask the district’s administrator-in-charge to bring South Verde Principal Brian Tankesley to the board’s April meeting for more information – and for a possible April vote.

According to Danny Howe, the district’s lead administrator, offering supplemental online programming at the district’s alternative school would “provide more opportunities for kids to get credit.”

“When students get into trouble for making a bad choice, this affords them an opportunity to take classes from home,” Howe said. “It seems we’re doing more and more to help kids get an education. It’s a good thing.”

The online classes, Howe said, wouldn’t be for all students, not meant as a replacement for attending school.

“We would only use AOI in circumstances of disciplinary measures, a student being pregnant, or when a student doesn’t live in our district,” Howe said. “Another way of keeping students on our books.”

The status of students utilizing Arizona Online Instruction – AOI – is that they would be able to work remotely on their computer with the school’s Learning Management System – LMS.

Howe said that the online instruction would also allow South Verde to enroll students statewide who need the alternative education program.

Students would still be required to “attend school” from 7:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the March 12 Camp Verde School Board agenda.

But South Verde students using Arizona Online Instruction would need a minimum 900 computer hours per year, not 720 seat hours.

According to the agenda item, the district’s LMS “has the capacity” to log the attendance hours. Though Camp Verde School Board member Carol German said that “one of the problems with online is that you don’t know who’s on the computer.”

