Captain Marvel not so marvel-ous

Captain Marvel is a film that attaches the historic comic book name to a female hero. That is OK, although rather unusual, especially since she is never called by that name in the movie. I was an avid fan of Captain Marvel comic books when I was very young and I do not remember him doing battle on other planets.

In this version, the main character is a young woman, Carol Danvers, a pilot in military service on the planet Kree. She is a highly skilled flyer, and is personally very close to her co-pilot, Maria (Lashana Lynch). They are engaged in war against a hostile society, the Skrulls, on their planet. The battles are intergalactic, though set during the late 20th century.

In one battle, their plane crash lands on Earth. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has no recollection of her past. She learns that she has superhuman physical powers, but cannot reconstruct her past life, prior to the military service. She connects with a military trainer, Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), who is teaching her how to develop and use her power. Along the way, she meets and befriends a law enforcement agent, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

As she becomes stronger and more confident, she gradually recalls her past life. Those flashbacks are shown as she recalls them.

The remainder of the movie is concerned with some person to person issues, but mostly battle and fighting scenes.

These scenes are very colorful and very explosive. At times it is hard to know who is involved and from what side of the battle. Annette Bening appears as an advisor to Carol, but she actually is a leader of the terrorist Skrulls. The good guys — Danvers, Fury, Maria — are accompanied by a cat, through the picture. And that cat shows some ability to help the situation at a crucial time.

The plot is hard to follow at times when the action is at super-speed, and our attention is smothered with loud music, fighting, explosions, glaring scenery and flying objects, including the people.

The movie screens seem to be filled these days with many of this same type of movie, many from Marvel Studios.

They should realize there are many adults who also like to attend movie theaters.

The acting in Captain Marvel by the principals is satisfactory but does not make the film more special.

Captain Marvel is at Harkins Sedona 6 Theater