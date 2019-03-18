Get ready to run with the pack during third Sedona Wolf Week March 25-31

Get ready to howl and run with the pack when Sedona Wolf Week returns for its third year this March 25-31. Highlighted by an extraordinarily enthralling schedule of events, SWW is the largest annual educational event of this type in the United States.

There is something for the entire family including films in partnership with the Sedona Film Festival, a special children’s program and the rare opportunity to interact with these majestic creatures who are renown for their intelligence, incredibly sharp senses and their tribe-like family units commonly known as a pack.



Few animals on Earth evoke such strong emotions as the wolf, or have suffered so much as a result of misunderstanding. Dark myths about them have abounded and continue to this day, ignoring the facts about the crucial role they play in balancing the ecosystem.



A joint project of the Plan B to Save Wolves and Apex Protection Project, SWW’s mission is to change the way people view wolves and to affect how the government develops policies regarding wolves while creating respect and protections for this essential apex predator.

Highlights of this year’s event include presentations with award winning author Rick Lamplugh who will read excerpts from In the Temple of Wolves and Deep into Yellowstone, a special children’s program with retired Yellowstone Park Ranger and wolf advocate Rick McIntyre and the return of author and renowned trapper turned advocate, Carter Niemeyer who along with many others who were largely instrumental in the wolf’s reintroduction to Yellowstone.

Participants will also have the rare opportunity to meet and interact with the Apex Protection Project Wolf Ambassador Pack; USDA certified educational animals that assist with generating awareness, understanding, and support for wolves and wolf dogs.



This year, for the first time, there are also very special opportunities for individuals to register for private socials and a private hike with the pack that allow more personal one-on-one interaction. This is offered on a very limited basis and expected to sell out quickly.

The public will also have the chance to add their voice to the Call of the Wild Mural. Launched in 2018, this public art installation is open to the public to come and paint, write or draw your message of support for wolves, all wildlife and protecting the Endangered Species Act.

Comprised of wolf silhouettes, the mural will travel throughout Arizona and as more people participate, more wolf silhouettes will be added.

After Wolf Week the mural will travel throughout the U.S. until its final destination in Washington DC where the goal is to have thousands of wolf silhouettes on display that visually voice support for the voiceless to our legislators.

True to their mission to fully advocate for these magnificent creatures, SWW offers numerous free events featuring speakers from all over the country including Carter Niemeyer, author of Wolfer and Wolf Land, KC York for A Trap Free Montana, Camilla Fox and David Parsons from Project Coyote, Amaroq Weiss from the Center of Biological Diversity and more. Please visit www.SedonaWolfWeek.org for a complete listing of events and speakers.



Proceeds from Sedona Wolf Week are used to provide transport, rescue and lifesaving medical care to wolves, wolfdogs, sanctuaries, rescues and other wolf-supporting organizations. Since 2016 over $75,000 has been donated to wolf-related causes.

Sedona Wolf Week’s Presenting Sponsor is Poco Diablo Resort, an enterprise of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. Additional sponsors include the Sedona International Film Festival, Studio 5 USA, Sedonacentric, Sedona NOW TV and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce.

For information about becoming a sponsor for Sedona Wolf Week, for information about the event, how to volunteer and more please email at b@planb.foundation. For a complete listing of events or to purchase tickets please visit www.SedonaWolfWeek.org.

Plan B to Save Wolves

The Plan B Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3 corporation created to support organizations in their mission to protect, preserve and rescue wolves and wolfdogs through advocacy, education and funding. To learn more, visit PlanB.Foundation or call 714.478.0353.

Apex Protection Project

Apex Protection Project, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to protecting wolves and wolf dogs through educational experiences, rescue and advocacy with the dream of living in a world where the wolf and all species are highly valued, protected and respected for the balance they bring to the ecosystem and for the gifts they offer humanity. To learn more, visit ApexProtectionProject.org