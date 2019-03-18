LISTEN: 4 things you need to know about the fourth annual Verde Valley Comic Expo

Podcast The Grapevine Episode 6: What you need to know about this year's Verde Valley Comic Expo

The annual Verde Valley Comic Expo is back for its fourth year.

Cosplayers, comic book fans, artists and anyone in between will have the chance to support their local library Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 South Sixth Street.

Here are four things you need to know about this year’s expo:

1: A good cause

The event raises money for Cottonwood’s summer reading program. It is one of the largest fundraising events for the Cottonwood Library. Admission is $5 or $3 with two non-perishable food donations.

2: A special guest returns

Graphic novelist and illustrator Chris Giarrusso returns. Giarrusso is an illustrator and graphic novelist best known for his series, G-Man. According to Giarrusso’s website, “G-Man features a young superhero who gains fantastic powers when he wears a magic cape.”

3: A humble origin story

The first Verde Valley Comic Book expo was launched in October of 2015 at Cornerstone Church in Cottonwood, according to event organizer and local cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing. Back then it was called the Cottonwood Comic Book Show.

“We turned their children’s church into an artist alley, their foyer was another artist alley and where they held mass was where we had panels.”

Quisumbing later reached out to the late former librarian Anne Roberts about partnering with the Cottonwood Library.

“It was a simple idea of you need a space where you can have it, you need tables, you charge a fair table price to the artist and then you charge a nominal door fee to get in and theoretically, everybody wins.”

4: An evolution

So how has the expo evolved since its origin?

In so many ways, according to Cottonwood Library Specialist Jeffery Clark.

“The biggest evolution that is very obvious to anyone who has been to all of them is we moved from the rec center’s conference hall to where now the main portion is in the gymnasium.”

Clark said the mount of vendors has also grown.

“We’ve gone from having 30 vendors to now we are at 58 tables … which is about 50 vendors.”

If You Go ...

• What: 4th Annual Verde Valley Comic Expo

• When: Saturday March 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Where: Cottonwood Recreation Center 150 S 6th St.

• How Much: $5 admission or $3 with two non-perishable food donations. Free admission for children 10 years of age or younger.

• More Info: www.verdevalleycomicexpo.com