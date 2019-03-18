Sedona Food Truck Festival to dish up good grub, good brews, good tunes

If good grub, good brews and good tunes are on your list of favorite things, then this event is for you. The Sedona Food Truck Festival returns Saturday, March 23, at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road.

The hours of the festival are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 20 food trucks will be on site, each truck offering a $5 menu item in addition to a complete menu, and there will be $5 beer and wine for sale. This year’s entertainment is The Naughty Bits.

“The festival was a big hit last year” says Ali Baxter, recreation coordinator with the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s geared toward adults, but definitely family-friendly, and we expect good attendance this year.”

Gate admission and the concert are free. The vendors will charge for food and beer. Special thanks to our Silver Sponsor, Verve Events and Tents.

Parking for the festival is on-site and at the West Sedona School parking lot. For more information call Parks and Recreation at 928-282-7098.

Visit sedonaaz.gov/parks to view the full calendar of classes and events, and learn more about Sedona’s parks and facilities rental opportunities.