‘Songs From My Red Suit-Case’ comes to Sat Nam Spirit Center March 23

Sat Nam Spirit Center welcomes the talented jazz/cabaret singer Ingrid Hagelberg with the artist name Vismaya. She takes you on a journey from being a child at age 5 in Sweden, knowing already then that she wanted to be a singer. We share her travels with challenges and joys as she embraces both music and a powerful self.

In her cabaret “Songs From My Red Suit-Case,” she gives proof of her much-faceted repertoire as an artist and professional singer during many years and over many continents. Her music magically enthralls us and she shows a wonderful ability to mix languages and music styles with a sure tonality and a soft rhythm during the musical journey.

Ingrid has written and produced the cabaret and performs to recorded music from her CDs, her latest one “Les origines de l’amour” with original songs in French. One of the songs “Je vais te retrouver” will be featured in the new movie; Beautiful darkness with amongst others Matthew Broderick, planned for release this spring.

The emotional depth, humor, and style of Ingrid “Vismaya” Hagelberg, singer/songwriter and actress, assures an evening to remember.