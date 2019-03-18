Woman arrested after shoplifting from Walmart

COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood woman was arrested last Thursday after she was allegedly caught shoplifting at Walmart, according to Cottonwood Police

Brittany Forlano, 24, fled the scene before police arrived but Officer Chris Dowell later recognized the vehicle Forlano was driving at a Cottonwood residence, according to Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

“Forlano was located at a nearby residence trying to sneak out the back door,” Kuhlt said. “She was taken into custody for felony shoplifting.”

Kuhlt said Forlano shoplifted approximately $166 worth of items from Walmart. Because she used a backpack and tote to conceal the items, the charge becomes a felony according to Arizona Revised Statutes.

“A person who in the course of shoplifting uses an artifice, instrument, container, device or other article with the intent to facilitate shoplifting…” the statute states.

According to police, Forlano also had a felony parole violation warrant out of the Department of Corrections, a felony warrant out of Yavapai County and a misdemeanor out of Camp Verde.

Forlano was transported to the Yavapai County jail where she was booked on felony shoplifting and her prior warrants.