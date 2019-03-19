Blue Marble Challenge at Camp Verde elementary

CAMP VERDE – Last year, 25 families participated in Camp Verde Elementary School’s inaugural Blue Marble Challenge.

According to Camp Verde Elementary Principal Britta Booth, 52 teams have signed up for this year’s event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the school’s gymnasium.

“It promises to be a fun evening,” Booth said. “Based on the response we had last year, we look forward to having a great turn-out to see some amazing machines.”

The objective of the Blue Marble Challenge is to keep a marble moving through a series of obstacles for as long as possible.

Open to students in grades 1 through 5, students are allowed to compete alone or with family members in a group. Each team creates its own obstacle course with at least one simple machine, such as a lever, pulley, wheel and axle, inclined plane, wedge, or screw.

Other than glue, teams must build their course with found objects. Students will have three chances to demonstrate their machines.

The winning team will receive a championship trophy, with certificates given out to teams who excel in various categories.

Camp Verde Elementary School is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road. Call 928-567-8060 for more information.