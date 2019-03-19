Camp Verde council could approve dangerous structure demolition

CAMP VERDE – On a $10,000 budget item, Camp Verde can afford to demolish about one dangerous structure each year, Camp Verde’s certified building code official said Monday.

Wednesday, council could approve the abatement of one such building, a single-family manufactured home located on Clear Creek Drive in the Verde Lakes community.

The manufactured home was first posted unsafe on Sept. 18, the day after a fire rendered the structure unlivable, said Building Code Official Robert Foreman.

According to section 7-2-108 of Camp Verde’s Administrative Building Code, Foreman “may declare a building as a dangerous structure and a public nuisance to be abated by repair, rehabilitation or demolition.”

Foreman said that before his department decided that the structure would need to be demolished, he reached out to the owner on Sept 18, then again on Dec 6 by certified mail.

On Jan. 30, Foreman “notified the owner that we were taking it to council on March 20 for demolition.”

“So far, no response from the owner,” Foreman said. “I have three other unsafe structures in the queue, but the owners are working with me and I don’t anticipate we will have to demolish them. If people work with us, we will work with them. Mainly if they will secure the structure from entry, I will give them as much time as needed to take care of the issue.”

Should council vote to approve staff’s recommendation to demolish the structure, this would be Camp Verde’s first abatement of 2019, Foreman said.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.