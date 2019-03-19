Clarkdale reviewing applicants for town manager position

CLARKDALE -- The Town of Clarkdale reviewed its first set of applicants for the town manager position Monday.

The town will now go through the process of narrowing down 68 applications down to four to six candidates, according to current Town Manager Gayle Mabery.



Mabery is retiring this summer after 21 years of service.

The town is using Novak Consulting Group to aid in the search. This is the same firm the City of Cottonwood used in its city manager search.



Mabery said she hopes to have a list of candidates by April 10. The interviews themselves will take place April 17 – 19.

The job application is available on thenovakconsultinggroup.com/clarkdale-az-town-manager

The salary range for this position is $94,200 – $119,500, depending on qualifications, according to the job description.