Golden Anniversary: Larry and Virginia (Ginnie) OBrien

Larry and Virginia (Ginnie) OBrien celebrated their 50th anniversary March 16th.They met at the Baptist church in Prescott and started dating Christmas of 1967. They were married March 16th, 1969 at Prescott Baptist church. They welcomed their son into their lives on Nov 1971. In 1977 they moved to Las Vegas and lived there until Larry’s retirement from Ford as an auto electronic technician and Ginnie’s retirement as a hair stylist in 2015. They then moved back to Arizona to reside in Oak Creek Valley near Ginnie’s Parents. Their time is taken up with wood turning, wood carving, golf and gardening. Larry’s new hobby of wood turning is presented in a Sedona gallery. They also enjoy camping in their RV along with hiking and fishing.