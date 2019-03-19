Letter: Thanks to all for helping us through the aging process of volunteerism

Editor:

When we started we were not really old ladies, but now we are really OLD ladies and these old ladies want to thank EVERYONE that has volunteered for us through the years to help us make the Cornfest, Fort Verde Days and Spring Heritage successful. We would have failed miserably without your help.





THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH.

We grew a very wonderful group of vendors over the years, many have been with us from the start and have become our friends. It was very hard to say goodbye to them but we hope to stay in touch. Good luck in your upcoming events. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT.

No event is near as much fun without beer, that is a true statement. But the Rangers did much more than serve beer. The Rangers have been our backbone from day one, without their help we would still be trying to put up our awnings and move the weights.



Every event Camp Verde Promotions has put on has had the Rangers behind the scene before beer sales even began.. Their support and friendship means more than I can express. We love you and a thank you will never be enough. Hopefully, the breakfasts helped...

The Ol’Guys, what can I say about them. Whatever I say will not be enough. The Ol’ Guys of Camp Verde are the glue that keeps the Town of Camp Verde together. They do a little bit of EVERYTHING. That included helping us in more ways than I can count. The steps, the awning, the stage, the wagon cover, moving barriers and jails and so much more. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU.

Mary Nordstrom, little sweet Mary, thank you for organizing all of the craft fairs that have accompanied our events. They were quite successful and that was all your doing. Thank you.

The maintenance department at the Town of Camp Verde has always been so helpful and pleasant to work with that getting prepared for our events was very easy. The grounds were always prepared for us and we could do what was needed without any hassles. Thank you for your wonderful attitude and all your help for the last 10 years.

Thank you, Town of Camp Verde for working with us and helping us promote Camp Verde. We hope you will continue our MOU for our littler events so there will be something going on in town throughout the year.

To all of the board members of Camp Verde Promotions, past and present thank you for allowing me to be part of this adventure.

Nikki Miller Camp Verde Promotions