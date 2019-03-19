New Police Chief for Sedona

The City of Sedona has offered the position of chief of police to Capt. Charles Husted of the Sacramento Police Department, according to Brenda Tammarine, City of Sedona. Husted has accepted the position, she said. In 2017, David McGill became the chief of police for the Sedona Police Department in 2017 and stepped down in November 2018. Ron Wheeler was named interim chief of police until now. Captain Charles Husted is seen in a Sacramento Police Department video in the above photo.
