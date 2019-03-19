Obituary: Edward R. Acheson 1951-2019

Edward R. “Ed” Acheson died March 13, 2019, from leiomyosarcoma, a rare and incurable cancer. He was at home in the loving embrace of his wife, Lucy.

We celebrate with him his passing to the eternally loving embrace of his Lord. Ed was born June 11, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the first child of Robert C. and Muriel A. Acheson.

Ed graduated from Carroll College (now Carroll University), Waukesha, Wisconsin, in May 1973 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry. It was while attending Carroll that he met the love of his life, Lucy Blakely. They were married in August 1973 and immediately moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Ed began his graduate studies in Chemistry.

He received a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Arizona in May 1983.



In 1979, Ed accepted a position as Instructor of Chemistry at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. Ed thoroughly enjoyed his 35 years at Millikin retiring in 2014 as Associate Professor of Chemistry Emeritus.

After retiring and moving to Cottonwood he was a member of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, volunteered at Rising Hope Food Bank, participated in (and thoroughly enjoyed) courses offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, was active in numerous activities at Cottonwood Ranch including bridge, bingo and water aerobics.



Ed is survived by his wife, Lucy; sisters Jean Acheson-Hollowell (Reid) and Judith E. Acheson; brother Cliff Acheson (Bobbi); sisters-in-law Marion Blakely, Jennifer Meyer (James) and Polly May (John); brother-in-law Trace Blakely (Cindy); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Donald and Esther Blakely; and brother-in-law Reynold Blakely.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Dr. Ed and Lucy Acheson Award for Excellence in First Year Chemistry endowment, c/o Alumni and Development, Millikin University, or Spirit of Joy Church in Clarkdale.



Ed was a kind, patient, generous brother, friend, colleague, and husband. He would ask questions and really listen to the answer.

Even in his last months he tried to make his loved ones feel better by downplaying the progression of his cancer with humor.



A celebration of Ed’s life will be included in the 4:30 p.m. service on March 23 at Sprit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale, Arizona.

Ed will be remembered as a kind, gentle man who brought a bit of sunshine into everyone’s life.



