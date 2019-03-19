Simonton business park under review by Camp Verde Town Council

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the final subdivision plat for the 12-lot business park Scott Simonton plans to develop northeast of SR 260, just beyond the intersection of Davidson Drive.

The purpose of the plat is to provide “complete detail and engineering design for compliance” with the town’s subdivision regulations and for construction of improvements “that meet or exceed the town standards,” according to council’s March 20 agenda packet.

Named the White Hawk Business Park, the property borders the new Verde Valley Archaeology Pit House site to the west, low density residential to the north, vacant Arizona State Parks land to the east, and vacant residential property to the south.

According to the agenda packet, Simonton, of Simonton Ranch 1, LLC, “intends to develop Homestead Parkway to the end of the existing right-of-way, which is the furthest edge of the subject parcel.”

Simonton would also develop the project’s internal roadway, which would be named White Hawk Drive and would be dedicated to the public, the agenda packet also stated.

Located in the town’s Finnie Flat Character Area, Simonton’s business park is C2 zoned, commercial: general sales and services. This complies with the preferred land use for the character area, the agenda packet states.

The purpose of the Finnie Flat Character Area, according to the town’s 2016 General Plan, is to promote regional commercial and employment opportunities, encourage the implementation of a Verde River Recreation Management Plan as defined by the citizens, and to create inviting gateway entrances.

Simonton said that he has “not started marketing” for tenants to fill the business park.

