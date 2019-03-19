Three Celebrations in One

There will be a celebration in the fall at Spook Hall in Jerome combining the 40th Wedding Anniversary of Janice Marie and Steven Michael Pontious aswell as Janice’s 60th birthday, and Steve’s 65th.The couple was married May 19, 1979, in St.Louis, Missouri
