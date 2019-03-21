Camp Verde track and field set PRs at Sedona Friendship invite

SEDONA -- Personal records fell and the Cowboys had some top results at the Sedona Friendship Invitational on Tuesday.

After a couple weeks off from meets, the Cowboys competed at the Friendship invite at Sedona Red Rock.

“It went really well, a lot of kids PRed and it’s nice having the freshmen/sophomore break up so that they can feel more successful,” CV head coach Amy Wall said.

The meets at Sedona are unique because they offer frosh/soph divisions unlike the other ones Camp Verde goes to. It’s appealing to a team like the young Cowboys.

“It helped a lot because our young kids were able to get a lot more success, so that was good,” Wall said.

Photo Gallery Sedona Friendship Invitational 031918 Camp Verde and Mingus Union competed at the Sedona Friendship Invitational on Mar. 19. VVN/James Kelley

Senior Christopher Holdgrafer won the 110-meter hurdles and took third in the 300-meter hurdles.

The girls 4X800 team of Annabella Cooper, Eliana Paniagua, Alondra Fowler and Bridgette Fitzgerald won their race.

Paniagua also took third in the 800 meters. Senior Damian Wathogoma was fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put.

Over spring break most of the Cowboys went to practice.

“We had about three fourths of our team actually showed up most of spring break,” Wall said. “The kids that didn’t obviously didn’t very much improvement so we had a talk about coming to practice and that’s when you see improvement but a lot of my young kids who showed up every day they saw improvements, so that was cool.”

Wall has been impressed with the freshmen boys, particularly Jacob Oothoudt. He won the frosh/soph shot put and took second in the frosh/soph discus.

“I have a really good group of freshmen boys,” Wall said. “One that has done really well and he got first in the shot put and second in the discus and I believe they placed in both relays that he ran in. He’s been a really huge asset to the young kids and to the team in general, so that’s been really fun to watch.”

The boys basketball players on the team have also impressed.

“We have such a huge group of boys,” Wall said. “A lot of them are basketball players and so they’ve been together last season and this season and our relay teams are pretty strong because of not only their athletic ability but their cohesiveness with each other.”

Freshman Thor Oothoudt finished third in the 110-meter hurdles.

Freshman Devon James took third in the frosh/soph 1600 meters.

“He’s been keeping up with the older kids in the 800 so that’s been really impressive to watch as well,” Wall said.

Sophomore Jena Nelson took second in the frosh/soph high jump, while sophomore Caira Poseyesva was third in the frosh/soph discus.

Next Saturday the Cowboys head to the Sentinel Invitational at Chandler Seton Catholic Prep.