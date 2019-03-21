Clarence R. Farley 1934-2019

Clarence R. Farley Born June 4, 1934, passed Feb. 19, 2019. A long time resident of Sedona, Verde Valley, and Prescott, Arizona area.



Survivors are daughter Glenna Poblete of Washington; son Roy Dean of California; brother James L. Farley of Cornville, Arizona; and nieces and nephews.



Services were held at Sedona Community Cemetery March 17, 2019.



Information provided by survivors.