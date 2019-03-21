Cottonwood seeking applicants for open board positions, volunteers

COTTONWOOD -- The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants for vacant seats on its Board of Adjustment and Historic Preservation Commission.

Board of Adjustment has one open vacancy on its seven-member board. This seat is a volunteer three-year term.

“This Board is a quasi-judicial decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator,” according to the city.



The Historic Preservation Commission seeks two applicants for its seven-member board. One seat is a full three-year term and the other is a partial term ending March 22, 2020.



Applicants must reside within Cottonwood city limits. It is also preferred that applicants have professional experience in architecture, planning, history, archaeology or construction.

If you are a resident of the City of Cottonwood and interested in serving on these boards, member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at www.cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities . Applications should be completed and returned to the Human Resources Office no later than Friday, March 29 at 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Community Development Manager Berrin Nejad at 928-634-5505 ext. 3322

Other volunteer opportunities

The city is also seeking a volunteer for its Victim Assistance Program. This is a part-time volunteer position.

According to the job description, the volunteer “supplements and enhances the activities of the Victim Assistance program, and ensures victims of crimes are aware of support and assistance services available to them; and performs related duties as assigned.”

Applicants must have the ability to pass an in-depth background check in additional to a psychological evaluation and certified polygraph test. The applicant also must possess a high school diploma or equivalent and possess a valid Arizona driver’s license.

The Cottonwood Public Library is also seeking volunteers for its youth services and adult areas in the library. Volunteers must be at least 13 for the youth services area and 18 for the adult programs.

For more information, visit www.cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities or stop by the Human Resources Office.

Council members appointed to various boards

Cottonwood City Council had its annual appointment of council representatives to various organizations and committees around the region.

Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG): Council Member Michael Mathews, alternate Mayor Tim Elinski

Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users’ Association (NAMWUA): Mayor Elinski (via phone), alternate is Vice Mayor Tosca Henry.

Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization (VVTPO) -- Vice Mayor Henry; alternate is Council Member Deb Althouse.

Area Agency on Aging, Region III—NACOG: Council Member Jackie Nairn, alternate is Council Member Doug Hulse.

Verde Valley Homeless Coalition: Council Member Jackie Nairn, alternate is Council Member Althouse.

Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization--Long Range Strategic Planning Committee: Vice Mayor Tosca Henry.

Cottonwood Personnel Board: Council Member Mathews, alternate Council Member Althouse.

Alternative Pension Board: Council Member Hulse, alternate Mayor Elinski

Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board (Fire and Police): Vice Mayor Henry

Boards and Committee Applicant Review Committee - Council Member Mathews, alternate is Vice Mayor Henry

Cottonwood Area Transit/Transit Advisory Committee – Council Member Hulse, alternate Council Member Nairn

Two new members appointed to Personnel board

Cottonwood also appointed two members to its Personnel Board Tuesday.



Joyce Oswald was reappointed and Dave Meyers was appointed to serve on the board. They both reside within Cottonwood city limits.

The five-member board is made up of three city employees elected by the city staff and two citizens at large appointed by council. Each members serves a two-year term.

The board meets hears appeals of employee grievances, grievances, disciplinary actions and dismissals.

The board is also active in employee recognition programs.