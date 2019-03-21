Sedona Friendship Meet a showcase for Mingus freshmen, sophomores

SEDONA -- Mingus Union track and field Coach Molly Westcott showcased both the present and future of her program during Tuesday’s Sedona Friendship Invitational.

The present – seniors Kendrew Streck and Meg Babcock – each won two individual events while Babcock also paved the way for a convincing win by the Marauders’ Division 3 top-ranked 4X400 girls’ quartet.

Streck, the defending state champion in the shot put, won his specialty with a 52-foot, one-half inch throw. He also won the discus with a throw of 140-feet, one-half inch.

Babcock, the defending state champion in the 400-meter dash, won the one-lap event Tuesday with a Division 3 state-leading time of 59.12 seconds. Babcock also ran the 100-meter dash for the first time in her MUHS career and won convincingly in 12.97 seconds, which is an auto-qualifier for her for May’s state track meet should she choose to run the 100. Her time is the second fastest in the state among Division 3 so far this season. Babcock also teamed with sophomore Natalee Rogers and freshmen Brooke Peterson and Cassidy Vergara to win the 4X400 relay in 4 minutes, 22 seconds.

Saturday, Babcock will return to her specialty, the 800-meter run, in the National Elite Division at the Chandler Rotary Invitational.

Other highlight performances for Mingus varsity runners Tuesday was junior Taylor Capite’s winning effort in the 400-meter dash in 53.63 seconds. Capite also anchored the Marauder 4X400 relay team to victory Tuesday. Capite teamed with juniors John Captie and Silas Willoughby and senior Dallin Gordon as the Marauders won in 3-minutes, 36.87 seconds, the No. 6 time in the state for Division 3 so far this year. The same four runners also finished second in the 4X200-meter relay.

Junior Andrew Peterson won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.

On the girls side, Mingus’ Joelle Santiago won the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Freshmen-Sophomore Division

Tuesday’s Sedona meet also included a freshmen-sophomore division, which turned into a showcase for the Marauder underclassmen athletes.

For the girls, freshman Aubrey Peterson won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 42 seconds. Her twin sister, Claire, won the 1600 meters in 6-minutes, 13 seconds, and later finished second in the varsity division 3200 meters in 13 minutes, 42 seconds.

Brooke Peterson won two events for Mingus Tuesday, first claiming the 100 meters in 13.74. She then led Mingus to a 1-2 finish in the 400-meter dash 64.81 seconds with fellow freshman runner Cassidy Vergara claiming second in 66.27 seconds.

Freshmen Alexandra Carey and Kamber Delahel went 1-2 in the triple jump with respective jumps of 29 feet, 9.5 inches for Carey and 28 feet, 3.5 inches for Delahel.



Among Mingus boys frosh-soph athletes, Kevin Salas won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.67 seconds. The Mingus boys 4 X 400 relay team of Mason Tassoul, Retief Tapija, Ashton Bialek-Klingand and Andrew Nahar won easily in 3 minutes, 58.16 seconds, highlighted by a quick 56.44-second leg by Tapija.

Nahar also won the long jump for Mingus with a leap of 17-6. Nahar and Tapija went 1-2 in the triple jump with respective jumps of 36 feet, 2 inches by Nahar and 33 feet, 5 inches by Tapija.

Friday, the Mingus team will compete in the Chandler Rotary Invitational.

