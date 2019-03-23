Collier and Decker earn second team All-2A conference honors

The accolades continued to roll in for a pair of Camp Verde High basketball players.
Both point guard Tanna Decker from the girls team and Jason Collier were named second team All-2A Conference.
Collier won 2A Central Player of the Year and was first team All-Region.
Decker previously won 2A Central Defensive Player of the Year and was first team All-Region.
For the girls, Rick Sanchez from Alchesay was Conference Coach of the Year, Valley Lutheran’s Faith Measel was Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Kylie Hearn from Scottsdale Christian was Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Justine Cooper of Chandler Prep won Conference Player of the Year.
On the boys side, James Simmons from Globe was Conference Coach of the Year, John Olmsted from Morenci was Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Globe’s Robert Burries was Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Ethan Spry frm Scottsdale Christian won Conference Player of the Year.
